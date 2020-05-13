Asfandyar says May 12 violence perpetrators yet to face justice

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that his party would never hesitate to render sacrifices for democracy and supremacy of the Constitution.

In a statement issued to mark the 13th anniversary of the May 12 violence in the port city of Karachi where several political workers were slain when the military dictator General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf was the president of the country, Asfandyar Wali Khan said peace and strengthening democracy were the priorities of his party and his party would go to any extent for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that around 50 of his party were workers were martyred on May 12, 2007 by the enemies of democracy and Constitution. The ANP chief said that the perpetrators of the gruesome incidents had been exposed but lamented that no action was taken against the accused.

The ANP president said that it was a matter of grave concern when 55 accused were bailed out. However, he said, the sacrifices of his party workers would not go waste, adding that ANP would continue efforts for restoration of real democracy in the country. The ANP chief said that the enemies of the state who were achieving political objectives by spilling the blood of the innocent citizens had no stakes in politics.

He added that these elements could go to any extent for furthering their nefarious agenda. However, he said, when the time for justice comes, these elements on the pretext of illness avoid courts. Asfandyar Wali Khan said the perpetrators could not face the public as the voice for peace could not be silenced with the brute force use.

He added that his party was fighting for democratic rights of the people and would continue its mission. The ANP chief said that those who were belittling the Constitution and democracy could not find any place to hide and would face justice for their wrongdoings.