Shops sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has fined and sealed dozens of shops in the city and its suburbs over violation of standard operation procedure, laid down by government in order to end lockdown in the province.

“We have already warned the traders to follow SOPs following reopening their business and shops but shops of those who were in breach are sealed and fined in the city and its suburbs,” Tillat Fahad, the assistant commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday. The officials of different departments and police led by Tillat Fahad raided at shops at Kashmir Bazaar, Abbottabad road, Shinkiari road in city and its suburbs and sealed various shops for not following SOPs. She also warned dozens of others to be cautious and ensure that every customer enters into shops was sanitised through spray and were wearing masks otherwise their shops would also be sealed and they would not be allowed to reopen them again. She said that government had allowed traders to reopen their shops in order to counter economic and Covid-19 pandemic in an effective manners.