KP govt to improve municipal services in 5 big cities

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will launch a project to improve and strengthen municipal infrastructures and services in five big cities.

This was revealed in a meeting of Local Government Department held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Besides, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local government Kamran Bangash, Secretary

Local Government Mian Shakil Ahmad and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, other relevant authorities attended the meeting as well. The participants were given a detailed briefing about the schemes to be launched in these cities.

The project “Citizens Improvement Project (CIP)” will be launched with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank.

It will help the cities - Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Kohat and Abbottabad - to improve their access to quality urban services through better municipal infrastructure.

The meeting was informed that work on the engineering design and construction management of the project was in the final stage. It will be completed very soon and practical work started by the end of this year.

It will strengthen institutional capacities/ efficiencies of municipal setups in these cities.

Under the Citizens Improvement Project various schemes of clean drinking water, solid waste

Management, sewerage treatment plants, development of parks, greenbelts, recreation sports,

green areas, etc will be launched in the selected cities.

The project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.50 million US dollars.

The provincial government will provide/acquire the required pieces of land for these projects.

The replacement of 479 kilometer long water supply pipes, solid waste management system at Shamshatu, sewerage treatment plant at Kaneeza, development of Basie Park, family areas, walking tracks and eateries are the important schemes proposed for Peshawar City.