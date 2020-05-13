Recipe for disaster

Scenes from major markets in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities have been broadcast on our TV screens. It is quite obvious, as people clamber over each other and crowd shops and kiosks to shop for Eid or for other items, that almost no one is following the SOPs laid down. Traders are not ensuring the use of masks nor restricting the number of people entering their shops. People themselves apparently have no concerns about the danger they are placing themselves and their families in. Experts believe this situation will lead to a sudden upturn in Covid-19 cases about two weeks from now. They warn that hospitals will be unable to cope and we may see a terrible situation emerging. Just as happened when SOPs were laid down for mosques, there has been no real effort to implement these rules. This makes the regulations essentially meaningless. Traders have been asked in Sindh and other places to improve the situation. There was also some uncertainty on which markets were to have opened under the decisions made by the NCC, but essentially all traders have opened their shops, saying they can no longer hold back given the loss of earnings. Many have also complained about the limited hours of trading from early morning to 5pm, saying that this is not the ideal time for buying.

Debates on various matters related to this problem have broken out. In parliament, where Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the special session called to discuss the Covid-19 situation, Bilawal Bhutto offered cooperation and willingness to work together. In turn, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused the PPP of using the Sindh Card. This is not the best way to manage a pandemic. The number of infections in Pakistan has now gone beyond 32,000 and beyond 700 deaths. Doctors working in Covid wards and ICUs say the end of the lockdown and its replacement by what is being called a soft shutdown but which really amounts to no lockdown at all will lead to a rise in cases. Criticism has been directed the way of the government. Experts suggest that in a situation such as ours, when hunger and Covid-19 are both a threat, the best mechanism may have been to implement ‘smart lockdowns’, keeping areas where pockets of the coronavirus had been found strictly closed and opening up others to the public. This of course is a difficult task and seems beyond the capacity of the government, judging from the scenes seen on Monday and Tuesday. The suggestion that it may have been easier to control people entering malls rather than open bazaars has also come through, but as yet there is no change in SOPs and no way of saying if this would have worked better or made things worse.

The dilemma we face is very real, and at least indirectly, it seems we have been entered into a grand ‘herd immunity’ experiment. But this is an extremely controversial approach to tackling Covid-19. Sweden, which attempted it, has a far higher rate of death than neighbouring countries. The UK too considered it but stopped as infections and cases rapidly mounted. Doctors say that with a limited capacity of hospitals, any strategy based along these lines could be very dangerous. The reality for now is that the SOPs are being ignored. The results of this will come through some time from now. As doctors and health experts have been warning, we need immediate action to contain the spread of the virus, failing which we will find ourselves in an awkward situation where we won’t even be able to ask for help from other countries.