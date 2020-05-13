MSR completes 2 months in unlawful custody

ISLAMABAD: Countrywide protests by workers of the Geo-Jang Group along with journalist organisations, civil society and political workers for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman under arrest by the NAB for the last two months without a reference or a case continued.

On Monday, the protesting journalists dubbed Rahman’s incarceration as part of the campaign to gag the freedom of expression and independent media’s dissenting voice and its right to question the government’s viewpoint as the only shade of truth.

At the protesters’ camps, the Geo-Jang workers also raised slogans for the release of Editor-in-Chief and condemned the curbs on the freedom of media and independence of expression. They pledged to resist plots against the free press and to continue with their protest movement till his release.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Rawalpindi, speakers pledged to continue their protest till Rahman is released unconditionally.

Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of long unlawful arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the “Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group will never bow down before the illegal demands of the government,” he said. In Karachi, the Jang-Geo protesters were joined at their camp by a large cross-section of political workers, trade unionists, media and journalist organisation to express solidarity. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Rajput Council of Pakistan President Rana Ehsan said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting for the right to information and is the standard bearer of truth in the whole country.

PML-N leader Rana Tariq said that the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman spoke of the government’s incompetency and its inclination to flout the law and Constitution to achieve its nefarious designs. He said that the government campaign to pressure Jang-Geo Group have backfired.

The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) and National Bank Officers Association Chairman Gulfaraz Khan said that independent media was a reflection of a democratic society and strong and independent institutions. KHA Secretary Haider Hussain said that the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was an attack on independent media.

In Lahore, protesters demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of this illegal arrest. In Peshawar, the workers of the Jang-Geo Group continued their 60th day of protest with speeches and by displaying banners and raising slogans for an early and unconditional release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of fabricated cases against him.