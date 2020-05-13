US-based Kashmir body demands end to Indian atrocities

MIRPUR: Washington-based Kashmir Global Council (KGC) has strongly condemned the continued repression of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in held valley through the imposition of draconian restrictions which violate their basic human rights at a time when they are facing an existential threat from Covid-19 pandemic.

The KGC issued a statement on Tuesday, signed by all members of its board of directors including its Chairman Raja Muzaffar, demanding immediate withdrawal of the sanctions imposed by the Indian occupation forces in the bleeding valley of Kashmir.

The statement read: “Kashmiris continue to be under siege without access to functional internet which is available in the Indian states. The access to 2G services, which India has allowed in Kashmir, is woefully inadequate for delivery of effective health care services to patients in hospitals. Besides, students are unable to access online materials posted by their teachers due to inadequate internet speeds.

“Businesses in Kashmir have been decimated under the devastating effects of the lockdown especially Kashmir’s famed tourism industry which depends on online bookings and many other small enterprises and startups. The damage to business and industry is estimated to be more than $2.4 billion.”

The KGC said India’s crackdown in Kashmir extends to all spheres of life, adding the Indian government was pursuing a policy of information blockade while appearing to allow social media platforms and newspapers to function.

“Social media posts are regularly watched and anything remotely critical of the government is viciously prosecuted by resorting to many draconian and unconstitutional laws operative in Kashmir.

While local newspapers have been allowed to publish, journalists are booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for ‘antinational activities’,” it added.

It said India continues to carry on its unlawful crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people because of the silence and inaction of the international community to hold the Indian government accountable for its misdeeds in Kashmir.

The KGC appealed the international community to speak in one voice in condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir particularly at a time when Kashmiris happen to be facing an existential threat from Covid-19 pandemic.