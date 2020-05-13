Sadiq urged to ‘ramp-up’ transport services in London

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan has been urged by the government to “ramp-up” transport services in the capital.

Transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton made the appeal as more workplaces began opening up as part of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Lady Vere also called on the mayor to put in place protections to make both workers and passengers feel safe.

Her comments, answering an urgent virtual Lords question, follow concerns about rush-hour overcrowding on the underground. With more staff returning to work after the Prime Minister’s Sunday statement on the Covid-19 recovery plan, new guidance for commuters has been issued by ministers.

Tory Lord Robathan warned that without “decent public transport” the economy could not recover and asked what discussions transport ministers had had with the mayor of London.

“The reduction in tube services has had a major effect on people being unable to travel and people being crammed, well not crammed but much closer than they should be, on the underground,” he said.

Lady Vere said her department was in close contact with Transport for London to discuss “restart” plans. “We are absolutely clear that the mayor of London needs to ramp-up services as quickly as possible and needs to put in place the protections, such that transport workers and passengers feel safe,” she added.

Labour’s Lord Berkeley said the Prime Minister had told people to “get back to work” if they could not work at home, but also advised them not to use public transport. Many lower-paid essential workers travelled long distances with no choice but to use public transport, he said.

Lady Vere said passenger and transport worker safety was “absolutely paramount”. If people must use public transport social distancing should be practised and a face covering was advised.

Liberal Democrat Baroness Randerson said guidance issued by the department earlier was still “very vague” in terms of key issues like face coverings and handling of money, insisting: “That’s not good enough.” Lady Vere denied the guidance was vague and said it set out key elements which operators must consider.

Labour’s Lord Whitty said any substantial return to work was bound to increase the “vulnerability” of transport workers. Lady Vere said the guidance set out “clear expectations” for social distancing and advised on the use of face coverings. “I’m not entirely sure how much clearer the government can be on that,” she said.

A spokesman for the mayor of London commented: “TfL is working hard to safely build up service levels as quickly as possible. Despite significant staff absence due to the coronavirus, up to 70 per cent of Tube services are now operating during the morning peak.

“However, Sadiq has been clear that coronavirus has had a profound impact on public transport in London and will continue to do so long into the future.

“TfL faces huge challenges around social distancing which is why we all need to work from home if we possibly can. All Londoners must avoid public transport wherever possible and rethink the way they travel. If people absolutely have to use public transport, they should avoid peak times, wear a non-medical covering over their nose and mouth and carry a hand sanitiser.”