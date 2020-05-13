Behave or risk staying indoors, warns Asad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Tuesday warned that the government would be left with no option but to impose a “complete lockdown” again if the people fail to act in a responsible and cautious manner after Covid-19 restrictions were eased across the country.

Addressing a launch ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Force activities in the federal capital, Umar said people were “apparently taking the decision to ease the lockdown lightly by freely moving about in the markets and other places without any purpose”.

The minister’s comments come days after the federal government began phasing out the nationwide lockdown, which led to large numbers of people thronging marketplaces — ignoring the government’s social distancing requirements — despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The country’s confirmed virus cases now stand at 32,820 with 734 deaths.

“After witnessing the public’s rush in the markets, it seems as if the virus has vanished and the situation has become normal,” he said, adding the threat of virus still persists and it could even aggravate if the people fail to follow precautionary measures.

Umar said the Prime Minister had decided to ease the restrictions “only for the sake of poor people” who were unable to earn their livelihood during the lockdown. The Prime Minister, he said, was leading the crusade against coronavirus in the country and wanted the people to play an active role in curbing the virus.

The minister said so far, situation in hospitals was under control and hoped that it would remain so in future as well. He also urged the people to prepare for Eid with utmost responsibility to stem the spread of corona virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said at a press conference in Karachi that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum would soon be introduced. He added that the government “will not take the risk to send children to school”.

He said that schools in Sindh will not reopen on June 1 and that a new date will be notified later. The education minister said that a committee had been formed to iron out all the issues. He added that the coronavirus outbreak has made it mandatory for everyone to bring about changes to their lifestyles.

“We cannot keep schools closed indefinitely; we need to keep in mind children’s education,” he said.

In this regard, an online curriculum will be introduced and other models to ensure children’s education does not suffer are also being considered.