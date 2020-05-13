US ‘cleaner’ tries to duck into Germany to see lover

BERLIN: A lovesick 20-year-old American man tried dressing up as a cleaner to cheat coronavirus border controls in Germany so he could see his girlfriend, police said on Tuesday.

After arriving at Frankfurt airport from Washington on Sunday, the young US national donned a high-visibility vest and picked up two bags of rubbish.

"He then tried to convince security staff that he was a cleaner and was supposed to empty the bins behind the security area," federal police said in a statement.

However, his plan was foiled when a member of staff noticed he was not wearing a security pass and couldn’t speak German.

He confessed at a police station that he was desperate to see his girlfriend and couldn’t think of another way of entering the country.

Even if he had managed to reach the bins, the man would still have been in the airport’s transit area, police said -- meaning he would still have faced more border controls.