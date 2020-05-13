Govt rejects Paris mayor’s bid to open parks

PARIS: The French government shot down a request by the Paris mayor on Tuesday to reopen parks and public gardens, a day after merrymakers in the capital flouted strict distancing rules to celebrate the beginning of the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter she had renewed a request to open parks and gardens closed since mid-March, "taking into account the needs of Parisians, because Paris is a very dense city".

Access would be conditional on everyone wearing a face mask, which the mayor said should also become compulsory on the streets of Paris.

Her request came a day after Parisians were seen gathering in droves in public spaces laughing, hugging and sharing meals despite the government urging people to maintain social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

On the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, police had to intervene to break up groups of people violating the rules with celebratory gatherings that prompted Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to outlaw alcohol consumption on all the city’s canal and river banks.

France started cautiously lifting a strict two-month home confinement on Monday, but remains on high alert with heightened precautions in place in so-called "red zones" of the country -- including Paris and the wider Ile-de-France region -- where the virus remains active.

These measures include keeping cafes, restaurants, bars, many schools, parks and gardens shuttered, and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.