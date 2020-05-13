Border nurses forced to choose between Canada, US

TORONTO, Canada: At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Canadian nurse Nikki Hillis-Walters was asked to choose between her two healthcare jobs -- one in Canada, and one in the United States.

She and 2,000 other healthcare professionals live in Windsor, Ontario but work in hospitals across the border in Detroit, Michigan.

Dozens like her, with split work in both jurisdictions, were similarly pressured by employers to quit one job to focus on the other.

Canadian hospital administrators feared they might pick up the coronavirus in the United States -- where the pandemic has hit hardest -- and pass it to patients or others in this country.

Hillis-Walters until recently had worked weekdays in Canada and weekends in the United States, but decided to stay in the intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe, just east of Detroit.