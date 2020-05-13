London Diamond League meeting cancelled

LONDON: British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that the London Diamond League meeting scheduled for early July had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Anniversary Games had been due take place at the London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympics, on July 4-5.

UK Athletics chief Joanna Coates said: “We are hugely disappointed to confirm the cancellation of one of the flagship events of the global athletics calendar.

“But we must place the safety of the entire athletics family at the forefront of every decision we make during these unprecedented times and ensure we are following government advice.”

The Diamond League season, which had been due to start in Doha on April 17, has been heavily disrupted by Covid-19, with the first six events suspended.