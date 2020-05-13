PCB to announce central contracts today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the men’s central contracts for the forthcoming season on Wednesday (today) with some major changes on the cards.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations for the central contract list for 2020-21 season to the PCB chairman.

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to Champion Trophy victory in 2017, is expected to be relegated from Category A to either Category B or C in the new contract list.

Test captain Azhar Ali will be promoted to Category A.

Meanwhile, there are reports that pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who came under criticism for opting out of Test cricket, may not be considered for the contract.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, who is facing fitness issues, may also lose his contract, while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain may get their first contracts.