ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers postponed over virus

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier and the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Europe Division 2.

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka from July 3-19, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 event in New Zealand.

The start of the journey to the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 was scheduled to begin with the European Regional Qualifier in Denmark between July 24 and 30.

The ICC will work with all participating members to decide when these events can now be staged.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice, we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 have both been impacted.

“Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.”

The two remaining ICC U19 World Cup regional qualifying events are being monitored and kept under review.

The Africa event is due to take place in Tanzania between August 7-14, while the Asia event from December 1-9 in Thailand.