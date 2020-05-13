Miandad for cricket without crowd

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Javed Miandad Tuesday threw his weight behind the idea of resuming cricket behind the closed doors, asking the cricket boards to find a way to hold game’s activities during the ongoing lockdown.

Playing without fans was suggested by some cricketers recently as a possible option to resume cricket and Miandad also backed the same.

“Today’s world has changed due to coronavirus, so we need to adapt the change and think differently. We need to move on according to the need of time, only then we’ll be successful. I’ll suggest the cricket boards to hold activities behind the closed doors while avoiding the risk of social contact,” Miandad told APP.

“The game’s resumption will provide much-needed boost to players’ morale besides offering something to the fans to rejoice,” he added.

The erstwhile batting great said though restrictions were being eased around the globe but reopening venues for the crowds would not be possible till the time the number of cases see a significant decrease.