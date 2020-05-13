Women’s WC Qualifier postponed

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council Tuesday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says an ICC press release.

The events include the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier and the ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifier Europe Division 2.

As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the qualifier to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 and the start of the qualification pathway to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between July 3 and 19, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 event in New Zealand.

The start of the journey to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 was scheduled to begin with the European Regional Qualifier in Denmark between July 24 and 30.

The ICC will work with all participating members to identify when these events will be able to be staged.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women’s World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 World Cup 2022 have both been impacted.

“Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.”

The two remaining U19 World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 events are being monitored and kept under review: the Africa event is due to take place in Tanzania between Aug 7 and 14 and the Asia event between Dec 1 and 9 in Thailand.