Malik threatens to move ICC against PCB

ISLAMABAD: Saleem Malik has threatened to move the International Cricket Council (ICC) if he continues to get a step-motherly treatment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a website interview, Malik said: “I am not getting the same treatment as others, who were part of this whole saga in the 90s, are getting. The PCB is treating me as if I have done anything different from what others who are now part of the board did in the past.”

The former Pakistan captain said he would have no other option but to move the ICC and tell it all what had happened in the past.

“I have had enough. Now the time has come for the PCB to treat me on equal lines. I want to serve the game as I know I have a lot to teach young players. I have decades of experience and I want to share that experience with the youth.”

Malik said he wants to serve Pakistan cricket as a coach. “Those who know me well will agree with me regar­ding my coaching prowess.”