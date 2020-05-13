Accord signed for online training of health workforce

Islamabad : The Health Services Academy (HSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Health Organisation (WHO) here Tuesday to formalize online training of frontline health workers involved in the control and management of COVID-19.

The accord was inked at a ceremony held at the National Command and Control Centre, with WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala signing the MoU on behalf of WHO and Dr. Assad Hafeez representing HSA. Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza was also present on the occasion. “Through this training, 100,000 frontline health workers will be trained on use of personal protective equipment (PPEs) as part of a national effort for capacity building of this frontline workforce,” Dr Zafar stated.