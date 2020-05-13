Nurses Day celebrated

Islamabad : The first batch of 25 nurses qualifying basic diploma from the College of Nursing, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) this fall, will be enrolled in a one-year post-basic diploma programme in public health, which will be extendable to a two-year Masters’ Degree programme.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza shared this piece of information through a press release issued in connection with International Nurses Day, which is commemorated on May 12 every year to pay tribute to nurses, who are are often the first and only point of care in their communities. WHO has declared 2020 as the ‘Year of Nurses and Midwives.’

Sharing details of the pilot project, Dr. Zafar said, the first batch of 25 public health nurses, upon completion of training, will be inducted in the District Health System of ICT, one for each rural union councl. ICT comprises of 27 urban and 23 union councils in the rural areas. Selected students will be groomed in community services. “Job creation, smooth career progression, and communal reverence for the nursing profession are some of the key predictable outcomes of this initiative,” he added.