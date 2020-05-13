Panic among employees of HFH

Islamabad : A panic like situation and unrest have been created amongst paramedics of the Holy Family Hospital after at least five of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the paramedics is Senior Operator Theater Technician (OT technician) whose wife has also been tested positive and both of them have been shifted to a quarantine center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), a couple of days back. The infected member of the paramedical staff who did not want to be named said he felt temperature with coughing on Tuesday, when their tests were taken, which later were found as positive.

The paramedical staff of hospital are now concerned about their health and of their family members as they said the hospital management was neither ready to provide them protective suits nor their tests were being taken.

One of the colleagues of victims of COVID-19, said the OT technician had been making exposure with at least 15 to 20 colleagues on daily basis before he was tested positive. “Despite our demand, neither we are being tested nor provided protective suits and required preventive gear,” he said.

He said that hospital management would be responsible for an untoward situation if pandemic spread among other employees. The infected paramedic who requested not to be named said he and his wife were being taken care properly and were being kept in the same room at RIU.

However, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital who is also focal person for COVID-19, however, said that tests for COVID-19 are taken when symptoms of pandemic appear in any person.

He refuted the impression that there was any panic among the staff saying they were performing duties as usual.

He said that so far 11 employees of the hospital including five paramedics have been tested positive for COVID-19.