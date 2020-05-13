Another 3 die of COVID-19 taking death toll to 65

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives in the district in last 24 hours while another 89 locals belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease where as another 64 travellers who reached Rawalpindi from UAE three days back have also been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

All the three patients including two males and one female died of coronavirus illness in the district in last 24 hours were over 60 years of age. They were residents of Rawal Town, which is the most thickly populated area of the district and from where nearly half of the total deaths so far caused by COVID-19 in Rawalpindi have been recorded.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that out of 240 travellers who reached Pakistan from United Arab Emirates three days back, as many as 64 travellers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been kept in isolation at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila. The rest of the travellers, 175 in number who were tested negative have been released and allowed to go to their homes according to district health department.

Meanwhile, another 52 local patients from Rawalpindi were tested positive in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease to 1120. It is important that the number of travellers confirmed positive for COVID-19 is not being added to either the dashboard of the district or Islamabad Capital Territory. The dashboards of Rawalpindi district and ICT only display local patients, residents of Rawalpindi or the federal capital.

To date, a total of 59 COVID-19 patients died in the district while 257 have so far been discharged after treatment. On Tuesday, as many as 385 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 419 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that another 110 persons have been kept in isolation at Fatima Jinnah Women University that has now been converted into isolation facility. The health department is waiting for their results from National Institute of Health Islamabad, he said.

He added that on Tuesday, as many as 1,609 persons were under quarantine at their homes while a total of 669 persons have so far completed quarantine period in the district. In last 24 hours, as many as 37 more patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory. On Tuesday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT reached 716 of which 72 have recovered so far while six died of the illness.

It is important that 89 locals tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities have been added to the existing pool of active cases in the region as in last 24 hours, not a single patient was reported to have recovered from the illness. To date, a total of 1,836 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities of which only 329 have so far recovered while 65 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the disease in the region was 1,442 on Tuesday.