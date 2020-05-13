Online classroom

More than a million students are currently attending online classes in Pakistan. Whether you like it or not, it looks like this is the future of education. Don’t get me wrong, I know it’s not for everyone, but it is good for some. At present, online teaching is the only way to learn safely. Students who have difficulties learning in a classroom environment will find online classes better suited to their particular needs and more helpful towards achieving their goals. Sadly, students who lack internet access, such as those in rural areas, are unable to benefit from these classes and have had their education indefinitely suspended.

In my opinion, the government and the universities should come up with a proper plan to provide electricity and internet access to areas deprived of them. In addition, government institutions should provide some free digital libraries for students while the HEC should also train teachers on how to operate in an online environment. If the government provides all the necessary facilities, I believe online learning will be easily accessible for all students.

Sunbal Rehman

Rawalpindi