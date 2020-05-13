Priorities please

I have read with shock and sorrow that, while the government is struggling to meet the challenges of feeding the needy, influential members of the bureaucracy BS-22 and above are unashamedly busy grabbing two plots each in Islamabad's prize sectors. If they feel any duty to their country. they should decline even one plot. These plots, if auctioned, would fetch enormous amount for the national treasury and help recover our shattered economy. The 50 federal cabinet members (why so many?) are all rich people. They should not draw salaries till the economy revives after the pandemic. Those responsible for sugar, wheat, IPP and Baitulmal scams should be made to cough up illegal gains and resign.

We need to meet today’s challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah. Let’s address these challenges and come up with solutions. Let’s exercise Unity, Faith and Discipline. I am confident we will overcome our problems and challenges.

Nasira Iqbal

Lahore