Noble in deed

Celebrated philanthropist and Leader of the Ismaili community His Highness Prince Aga Khan IV has announced a contribution of 250,000 euros to the EU’s ‘Coronavirus Global Response’ initiative at a donor’s conference in Portugal. This conference was held on May 4, 2020 in Lisbon the capital city of Portugal. The president of Portugal resolutely praised the noble work of Prince Karim Aga Khan while addressing the conference.

Prince Aga Khan IV has gained worldwide recognition for his philanthropy and contribution to development and education in poor countries. Prince Karim Aga Khan has been awarded with countless awards, titles and honorary degrees for his marvellous contributions to the humanity. His latest act for the betterment of humanity is laudable and exemplary/

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal