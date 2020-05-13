Undue power

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Amending NAB’ (May 9, 2020), certainly a highly sensitive matter that concerns all segments of society. The argument offered by PML-Q leaders that 20 years old cases do not fall under NAB’s jurisdiction is unlikely to prevail; NAB has already opened a 34-year-old case against the owner of the largest media group in Pakistan.

We have various departments with full authority to proceed against corrupt elements. Eighty percent of corruption cases can be dealt with by the FBR, and at a lower level the FIA. NAB should handle only the most high-profile cases, involving those in power. In any democratic setup, autonomous bodies cannot be allowed to assume an authoritarian role and be given a free hand to flout the laws of the land, this is tantamount to creating a state within a state and that should never be allowed. As long as the arbitrary powers of the chairperson of NAB are not curtailed and fully demarcated, any amendments shall fall on deaf ears

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi