Apparel sector faces cash crisis

KARACHI: The value-added textile export sector is on the verge of disaster due to severest-ever crisis in the history of Pakistan due to imposition of 17 percent sales tax in the last budget, whereby liquidity worth billions of rupees has been stuck with the government, industry officials said on Tuesday.

“Last year, the government imposed 17 percent sales tax on exports with a view to collect sales tax on domestic sales of textiles, which created financial burden for the export industry,” said Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, and chief coordinator Value-Added Textile Forum, in a statement.

“The exporters strongly protested against the penalisation of exporters for the shortcomings of FBR revenue targets and to collect sales tax from local sales.”

Bilwani said COVID19 had further added to the injuries of export sector amid global slowdown and in the wake of the pandemic many global brands were facing bankruptcy, which would also weigh heavy on the export industry of Pakistan. He said small and medium enterprises (SME) exporters were the worst hit due to liquidity crisis and fearing closure as they had no running capital to operate their industries which once closed shall not be revived.