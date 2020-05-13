Easypaisa honoured

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank’s mobile banking platform, Easypaisa has been awarded by Global Finance Magazine as “The Innovators 2020” in the field of payments a statement said on Tuesday.

The Easypaisa app has been recognised for consistent efforts in forging new paths and introducing distinct yet sophisticated tools to tackle modern issues in finance, it added. The ‘Innovators 2020’ is a platform, which awards some of the biggest and most unique contributors around the world in sectors, including corporate finance, payments, Islamic finance, trade finance and cash management, it added.