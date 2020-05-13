CCP suggests cost audit of sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Tuesday recommended the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) restore the requirement of cost audit of five sectors in particular and all others in general, for facilitating policy interventions and promoting competition.

“The CCP’s specific recommendation is the immediate reinstatement of a regular cost audit of cement, sugar, vegetable ghee/cooking oil, fertiliser, and wheat flour industries as these sectors directly affect the lives of Pakistani consumers,” the competition watchdog said in a policy note.

It stated that the resumption of cost audit would ensure transparency and facilitate access to readily available and credible cost information in these sectors, thus enabling the pertinent government bodies to make informed and independent decisions in the larger public interest. These sectors in particular are subject to government interventions such as subsidies, support price and price controls.

The commission noted that under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, the SECP was empowered to carry out the cost audit of companies. “However, with the enactment of the Companies Act 2017, the requirement of yearly cost audit is linked with the recommendations made by the sector regulator. Since there is no sector regulator in the abovementioned sectors, a regular cost audit in these sectors will not be possible,” the regulator said in its policy note.