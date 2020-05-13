Trimming down state spending must to sidestep downturn

LAHORE: In normal times, Pakistani planners give exaggerated revenue targets in annual budget that are rarely met. This time around the planners would have to be more precise on revenue targets, and expenditure cuts to divert resources towards pandemic management.

The ground realities are very grim. Almost every business from where the revenues are generated has been negatively impacted.

Leisure and hospitality sector has almost caved in. The COVID-19 spread at a time when millions of Pakistanis visit the northern areas to enjoy the pleasant weather and picturesque scenes.

These visits are in fact the main livelihood for millions of inhabitants. They live on the earnings of four months’ season for the rest of the year.

All the transporters are under extreme stress. The inter city and intra city transport is off the road, the airlines are operating few chartered flights only, the train service remain suspended. Whatever revenue government used to collect from these activities would nose dive to minimum.

Wholesale and retail business has suffered more badly. Except for grocery retailers and fruit/vegetable vendors most of the 2.2 million shops are closed.

Retailers might not have been a lucrative source of revenue for the state, but the products that they sold fetched a lot of revenue for the exchequer. Since there is no sale of television and other home appliances, the government would not be able to collect 17 percent sales tax.

Textile retailers in the first nine months of this fiscal emerged as a main source of sales tax. The closure of shops in past two months has already dented this revenue source.

Going forward, clothing would be the last priority of cash-starved and mostly jobless consumers in the next fiscal.

Manufacturing was the main source of both direct and indirect income for the government. Many industries were already on the verge of collapse before the pandemic.

The two months forced closure is likely to suffocate at least 10 percent of the industries with permanent shutdown. Among the operating industries, it would be impossible for the car manufacturers to even maintain the current level of production that is 50 percent less than last fiscal.

Tractor producers have been struggling to stay afloat and motorcycle growth has posted its first major decline in the last two decades. Auto sector is a major source of revenue for the federal government. Its revenues are likely take a hit next fiscal as well.

Professional and business services would not be the same after the pandemic is over. Closure of many industries would impact the incomes of accountants.

Ladies would avoid going to the beauty salons for a long time because of fear of getting infected by the virus.

Government is likely to fetch lower taxes from professional services.

Because of lockdown, educational and health services have also suffered. Private hospital rooms that were hard to get before pandemic are now 70 percent empty.

Closure of cinema halls, theatres and marriage halls has deprived the provincial and federal governments of substantial revenues. Return to normalcy would take time next fiscal.

Construction is the sector that might show growth over this fiscal because of the incentives, tax concessions and tax amnesty provided for investment in this sector. However, even if the activities double (that is very unlikely) the revenues from this sector would not grow substantially next year because of tax cuts.

Banks, financial institutions and fertiliser sector have maintained growth. The government might increase taxes on them, but that would not be enough.

Despite substantially decreasing petroleum, the government still increased the petroleum levy substantially. Revenues however still declined substantially, because the uptake of petroleum products declined appreciably. There are little chances of petroleum consumption returning to normal next fiscal, so the revenue from this sector would remain subdued.

Keeping all these factors in mind, it would be an uphill task for the government to collect Rs5.1 trillion revenues as demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for next fiscal. In fact, even if there had been no pandemic, this government was incapable of achieving this target even in the current fiscal. Instead of going for over ambitious targets, the government should drastically reduce its expenses going to the extent of curtailing the budget of Prime Minister House, Presidency and Governor Houses by 50 percent.

The TA/DA of all government servants from grade 17-22 should be fixed at the current TA/DA allowed to grade 17 officers. The budgets of all ministries should be cut by 25 percent to pave way for better pandemic relief programme.