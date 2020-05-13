Stocks rally, led by cement; monetary easing eyed

Stocks rallied on Tuesday as the government’s decision to get the mega projects off the ground put the cement and steel (cyclical) shares in the driving seat, amid speculations of a possible cut in the policy rate in central bank’s May 15 monetary committee meeting, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.96 percent or 319.23 points to close at 33,603.02 points, while KSE-30 hit a high of 1.27 percent or 185.00 points to end at 14,792.93 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, "Stocks recovered sharply led by selected scrips across the board on investor speculations ahead of SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) policy rate announcement on May 15". Investor expectation of policy rate reduction amid virus outbreak, $1.8 billion foreign loan rescheduling approval by G20, $18.8 billion high remittances for Jul-April FY20 and expectations of positive economic outcome of Daimer-Basha dam construction contributed to a positive close at the PSX, Mehanti added.

Of 345 active scrips, 204 ended bullish, 124 bearish, and 17 finished neutral. The ready market volumes stood at 224.534 million shares, as compared to 198.248 million shares in the previous session.

Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al-Habib Capital Markets, said, “Market witnessed sharp recovery on the back of the government announcement to resume construction of Diamer-Basha dam, which would increase the demand of cement”.

Moreover, another factor which build fresh rally was the increase in remittances inflows from the USA and overall trend which appeared bit encouraging, Rafi added.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management, said, “The sentiment remained bullish ahead of the monetary policy announcement due on May 15 as expectations of another rate cut kept investors mood elevated”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions to WAPDA to immediately start construction of Dasu and Diamer-Basha dams ignited the cement sector to lead Tuesday’s rally, Ahsan added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, "The announcement of monetary policy can rejuvenate fresh buying in steel and cement sectors as both will get cushion in case of a cut in benchmark interest rate".

Moreover, a rally was witnessed in these groups after the government announced it was set to start work on Dasu and Diamer-Basha dams, which would not only help improve agriculture production but also prove a steppingstone in reviving the country's economy, Ahmad added.

A leading analyst said the MSCI was expected to announce to release semi-annual report and market participants were betting on substitution of HBL with ENGRO in standard index.

Pharmaceutical stocks continued to perform as Ferozsons Laboratories announced they have got non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug approved by FDA for the treatment of novel coronavirus, while other companies’ shares also closed higher on hopes they might also opt for an arrangement with Gilead, he added.

The top gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs69.95 to close at Rs2244.95/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs52.22 to finish at Rs1383.56/share. Unilever Foods, down Rs250 to close at Rs9,600/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs122.74 to close at Rs1801.26/share, were the main losers.

Maple Leaf was the volume leader with 28.744 million shares, and it gained Rs1.73 to end at Rs27.41/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Kot Addu Power recording a turnover of 4.970 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.54 to end at Rs22.31/share.