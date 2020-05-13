Car sales nosedive by 52 percent in July-April

KARACHI: Passenger car sales have plunged by 52 percent in the first 10 months of FY20 (July-April) as compared to the same period last fiscal due to the impact of the countrywide lockdown against the new coronavirus, which resulted in no sale of passenger cars and jeeps in April.

Trucks, buses, pick-ups, tractors, rickshaws and motorcycles recorded some sale in April 2020.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Tuesday, for the cumulative 10-month period in FY20, passenger car sales dropped 52 percent to only 85,330 units from 177,435 units sold during the same period last year.

Indus Motor launched its new Toyota Yaris in 1.3 and 1.5 variants in March, but it could not attract sales, as country went for a lockdown soon after its launch.

In July-April, 1300cc and above car sales dropped by 60 percent to 34,528 units only, as compared with 86,827 units sold during the same period in the previous year.

Sale of Toyota Corolla decreased by 56 percent to 20,991 units against 48,245 units sold during the same period last fiscal, whereas sale of Honda Civic and City was also down by 65 percent to 11,989 cars from 34,519 units, compared to the same period last year. Suzuki Swift saw a decline of 62 percent to 1,548 cars only from 4,063 cars sold last year.

During this period, 1000cc cars; Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR witnessed a drop in sales by 64 percent to 16,677 units against 46,452 units last year. Under 800cc cars, sales dropped by 23 percent to 34,125 units in July-April against 44,156 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Analyst Hammad Akram at brokerage Topline Securities said lockdowns imposed by the “federal and provincial governments in March has resulted in no car sales during April 2020”.

“The lockdowns has resulted in closure of plant operations along with car dealerships across the country… we expect similar trend in May-2020 as restrictions are yet to ease for car manufacturers and dealers,” Akram said.

Buses and trucks saw a decline of 44 percent in sales to 3,304 units from 5,900 units during the same period last year. In April three units of buses and 36 units of trucks were sold.

Sale of jeeps decreased by 51 percent in 10 months to 3,140 units from 6,409 units sold during the same 10 months last fiscal.

Pick-ups recorded a decline of 52 percent in sales during this period to 10,212 units from 21,350 units. In April, 39 pick-ups were sold. Tractor sales decreased by 41 percent to 25,541 units in the 10 months of FY20, from 43,172 units sold during the corresponding period last fiscal. In April, 2,035 tractors were sold against 5,430 tractors in April 19. The government, though, allowed the tractor industry to resume their operations in mid-April-2020 because of wheat harvesting season.

Rickshaws and motor bike sales dropped by 21 percent to 1.18 million units during the period under review, from 1.49 million units last year. In April, 2,783 motorcycles and rickshaws were sold.