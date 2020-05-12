National Commission for Minorities notified

ISLAMABAD: National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani Monday urged to resolve minorities' issues in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the government. He, along with a delegation of Hindu community, thanked Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri for reposing confidence in him by nominating him as the NCM chairman. Speaking on the occasion, the religious minister said the NCM would help resolve the issues of minorities' community.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued a notification of the NCM establishment.

According to the notification issued, the 12 members included two Muslims, three Hindus, three Christians, two Sikh and one each Parsi and Kalash.

While there will be six ex-officio members of the commission including representatives of the ministries of interior, law and justice, human rights, federal education and professional training division (not below the rank of BS-20 officer), Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony secretary.

Chela Ram Kewlani, a member of Hindu community from Sindh, has been nominated as chairman of the commission.

Other members included Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad (Muslim), Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi (Muslim), Jaipal Chhabria (Hindu), Vishno Raja Qavi (Hindu), Chela Ram Kewlani (Hindu), Dr Sarah Safdar (Christian), Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw (Christian), Albert David MBE (Christian), Dr Mimpal Singh (Sikh), Dr Saroop Singh (Sikh), Ms Roshan Khurshed Bharucha (Parsi) and Dawood Shah (Kalash).