close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 12, 2020

Flight carrying Chinese PPE worth Rs100m arrives

Top Story

 
May 12, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday received special PIA flight carrying personal protection equipment (PPE) worth Rs100 million at Lahore Airport. The material has been donated by Chinese provinces Shandong, Jiangsu and Ningxia to help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Latest News

More From Top Story