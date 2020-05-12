Flight carrying Chinese PPE worth Rs100m arrives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday received special PIA flight carrying personal protection equipment (PPE) worth Rs100 million at Lahore Airport. The material has been donated by Chinese provinces Shandong, Jiangsu and Ningxia to help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.