Lockdown-weary people throng markets

Ag Agencies

LAHORE/KARACHI: Desperate citizens rushed to markets that were opened Monday after months’ closure as Pakistan eased lockdown restrictions to provide relief to daily wage earners and labourers.

In Lahore, a large number of people were seen at business centres and bazaar in Lahore on Monday, the first day of partial easing of lockdown restrictions by the provincial government after about two months.

However, most of shopkeepers as well as buyers seemed throwing caution to the winds as far as observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government for opening of businesses for Ramazan shopping, was concerned. Majority of them were without face-masks, no hand-sanitising facility was available at shops, and people were not observing social-distancing inside the shopping malls.

The buyers, while taking to the bazaars, were seen showing a complete disregard to the warnings and appeals, issued by the government and the socio-cultural, political and religious personalities.

A large number of people reached popular markets and shopping hubs including Anarkali bazaar for, what they said, Eid shopping. When a couple of people were asked by this scribe about non-observance of the SOPs for shopping, their reply was simple but frightening, “One will have to die one day when his death day comes; so no need to fear corona or anything else”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced last week to begin a phased lifting of lockdown because of the effect it was having on the economy and an impoverished workforce. Public transport remains shut, but factories and offices have been allowed to resume operations. Restrictions on mosque attendance had already been lifted before last week’s announcement. “We opened after almost two months; I am almost bankrupt and owe workers their salaries,” said Muhammad Sattar, a garment shop owner in one of the busiest commercial areas of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and financial capital. Areas around wholesale markets in Karachi saw heavy traffic jams, and there were also big crowds in the commercial centres of Quetta. Faisal Subzwari, a leader of a political party allied with Khan, tweeted his frustration with many citizens: “If 99 percent, 95 percent of shopkeepers and buyers are not wearing masks, what’s the point of talking about other precautionary measures?”

Markets were also packed in Peshawar, which has the highest mortality rate in the country. “I opened my shop for the first time on Monday after locking it on March 24,” said Ghousul Azam, adding that he had a family to support. “Better to die of coronavirus, because I can’t survive sitting at home.”Schools and large shopping malls remain shut for now, and markets will initially be allowed to operate only until 5 p.m.But with Eid coming in two weeks, crowds are likely to increase.