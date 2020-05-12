Female cops ‘activities’:SP Dolphins to hold inquiry

LAHORE: SP Dolphins Ayesha Butt has been tasked to hold inquiry into the complaint of suspicious activities of female cops of Anti-Riots Force. An unidentified lady official has alleged that the girls were involved in immoral activities at the headquarters. The complainant alleged that the cops have to fulfil the desires of seniors to get leaves, adding that ‘Moharar’ Anti-Riots compels lady cops to do unwanted things. SP said she will cross check the facts through CCTV cameras as well.