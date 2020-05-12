close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

Female cops ‘activities’:SP Dolphins to hold inquiry

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

LAHORE: SP Dolphins Ayesha Butt has been tasked to hold inquiry into the complaint of suspicious activities of female cops of Anti-Riots Force. An unidentified lady official has alleged that the girls were involved in immoral activities at the headquarters. The complainant alleged that the cops have to fulfil the desires of seniors to get leaves, adding that ‘Moharar’ Anti-Riots compels lady cops to do unwanted things. SP said she will cross check the facts through CCTV cameras as well.

Latest News

More From Pakistan