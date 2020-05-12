Unpaid sanitary workers stage demo

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of sanitary workers, including women employees of Bahawalnagar, on Monday staged a demonstration outside the DHA’s CEO Office and demanded their last three months salaries. The protesters also took out a rally from the CEO Office to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Office. They chanted slogans for the release of their salaries. The protesting workers demanded the government release their last three months unpaid salaries, make them regularized and recruit new workers.