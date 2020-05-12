close
Tue May 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

Lockdown: 100,000 marriage hall employees jobless

May 12, 2020

FAISALABAD: More than 100,000 employees of 850 marriage halls of Faisalabad have become jobless and they are confined to their homes due to current lockdown. In a statement issued here on Monday, Mian Muhammad Ilyas, Marriage Halls Association chairman, told that the marriage halls were fully complying the lockdown orders since March 14. He demanded the government provide relaxation to the marriage halls in Faisalabad to continue their business for few hours in a day. He assured that the Marriage Halls Association would fully implement the government’s SOPs and other relevant measures.

