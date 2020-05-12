Bahria Town ranked as top company in fight against corona

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town has been ranked as the top company for playing an important role in the war against coronavirus, says a press release on Monday.According to a survey by the international organisation IPSOS, Pakistanis ranked Bahria Town as the top company for playing an important role in the war against coronavirus. According to the survey in 60% urban and 40% rural areas, Bahria Town is among the top ten brands.

Bahria Town is playing a vital role in the campaign against spread of coronavirus in collaboration with the National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA). Disinfectant sprays, rations are being given in different areas and tests are being conducted at very low rates in Bahria hospitals.

IPSOS in Pakistan has been monitoring COVID-19 awareness and implications since early February to help public policy institutions and commercial establishments, for better-informed decisions. Bahria Town, once again maintaining its tradition, was at the forefront of serving the country in this hour of need. And serving the country is the most important part of Bahria Town's policy.