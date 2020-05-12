NAB seeks report of China cutting around Quaid’s mausoleum

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has sought report of probe of ‘China Cutting’ on land in the surroundings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and alleged illegal construction and infringement of building by laws especially by Cosmopolitan Society, Karachi. The NAB Karachi chapter was assigned to conduct probe about alleged role of the management of Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum, Cosmopolitan Society and abuse of authority by officers/officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and negligence from their official duties. The chairman has sought latest progress report of the probe from NAB Karachi Bureau.

NAB chairman had earlier assigned probe against an accused, Atif Zaman, who allegedly looted billions of rupee from TV anchor Mureed Abbas, his friend Khizar Zaman, media persons and others for starting the tyre business and lucrative profits etc. The probe was assigned after receiving numbers of complaints from people against Atif Zaman, who allegedly lured people in making investments in the fake tyre business for handsome profit and cheated and defrauded a large number of innocent people, this depriving them from their life earned money.

The Karachi police have also referred a complaint to NAB Karachi about Atif Zaman which was clubbed by NAB with other applications and thus probe on both applications was started.

NAB chairman has sought latest progress reports of the probe from NAB Karachi. The NAB chairman had also assigned probe against Securities and Exchange Policy Board (SEPB) Chairman Khalid Mirza regarding misuse of authority, meddling in SECP affairs and alleged illegal appointments in SECP Policy Board in violations of rules and regulations and assigned NAB Rawalpindi to probe the matter as per law. The NAB chairman has sought latest progress report of the probe from NAB Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that Khalid Mirza has recently resigned from the post of chairman Policy Board of SECP.