Interior ministry issues alert: Terrorists likely to hit key targets

LAHORE: Interior ministry has written a letter to chief secretaries of four provinces, chief secretary of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and chief commissioner of Islamabad to enhance security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident as it was reliably learnt that terrorists and anti-state elements are planning to target key security installations, buildings, public gatherings to cause maximum damage to human lives and property.

They may use IEDs and VBIEDs and other terrorist techniques. It is therefore, directed that chief secretaries and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) should hold meetings with all stakeholders related to security and review security arrangements.