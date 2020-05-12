Babar Awan moves NA to debate COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan started the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament which met here on Monday after a gap of nearly 60 days.

After recitation of the verses of holy Quran, Babar Awan, who was appointed adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs last month, stood up and read a motion to suspend all other business of the House including adjournment and privilege motions, question hour and calling attention notices, which the House approved instantly.

The newly inducted adviser then introduced motion for the House to debate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which the House adopted.

The National Assembly session had been summoned after opposition demanded a parliamentary debate to assess and deal with the pandemic which has affected the country in all major cities.

Under the chairmanship of Deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri House business advisory committee of National Assembly decided to continue this session till Friday, May 15, on alternate days.