Another wheat crisis to loom over the country

ISLAMABAD: FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the country is on the brink of a destabilising wheat crisis.

The prices of wheat and flour have been increasing steadily which call for urgent intervention by federal or provincial governments otherwise it will engulf country with a heavy political cost, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses have already been pushed against the wall due to coronavirus and lockdown and they are not prepared to face another crisis. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that so for the wheat procurement drive is unsatisfactory while reports of corruption, incompetence and mismanagement are rife. He noted that not even half of the wheat could be purchased while the private sector is being discouraged from buying wheat which amounts to prepare the ground for another crisis.

He said that hoarders are stocking wheat without any fear which can be countered with the import of five million tonnes of wheat as a meaningful action against mafia is unlikely. He noted that last year the private sector repeatedly warned about the crisis but their calls were ignored which helped mafia to take billions out of the pockets of poor people while so far masses are awaiting action against the profiteers. Only import can push hoarders to bring their wheat in the market to stabilise prices as the price of wheat has increased by Rs7 per kg in Karachi in last few days and it is set to rise further, he said. He said that the situation in provinces of Sindh and Punjab are far from satisfactory which should be noticed.