Consumer Price Index, increase in utility bills, inflation

ISLAMABAD: The armed forces have proposed to the government to merge four ad hoc relief allowances into basic pay and then grant 20 percent raise in salaries of officers and personnel for the upcoming budget 2020-21.

With the acceptance of this proposal in the upcoming budget, the total financial impact in respect of three services is estimated at Rs63 billion. The proposal to merge four ad hoc relief allowances into basic pay scale of 2017, relates to those given during 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and then grant a 20 percent raise in revised pay scales for 2020.

A top official of the Finance Division on Monday confirmed that the armed forces have sent this proposal for consideration into upcoming budget for 2020-21. “It will be considered,” he said. The Defence Ministry has written a letter in this regard to the Finance Ministry.

According to the proposal of increase in the salaries sent to the Finance Division by the Joint Staff Headquarters following consultations with the Services HQs, the government employees including armed forces personnel are being affected due to the current price hike owing to the impact of devaluation of rupee on Consumer Price Index (CPI), percentage increase in utility bills and ongoing inflation. In the current financial year 2019-20, 5 percent increase was granted to officers up to rank of Brigadier (BSP-17 to 20), 10 percent adhoc relief was awarded to JCOs/soldiers (BPS 1 to 16), whereas no increase was given for General Officers (BPS-21-22). The ad hoc relief granted in pay of officers has also been marginalised by enhanced income tax slabs due to which officers have to pay additional income tax from the existing pay. Consequently, the pay of officers has actually decreased.

According to the official communication, the total financial impact in respect of three services involved is Rs63 billion. The Finance Division has requested to concur the JSHQ proposal for increase in pay in the next financial year budget.

However, another top official of the Finance Ministry said that the government had already established Pay and Pension Commission 2020 under chairmanship of former secretary Finance Abdul Wajid Rana and gave a long list of terms of reference to finalise its recommendation on pay and pension. The Pay and Pension Commission was given six-month time-frame to present its detailed report. It is not yet confirmed whether the commission will be able to present its interim report before the upcoming budget or not. If the proposal of merging of four ad hoc allowances into revised pay scale is allowed along with a 20 percent raise in salaries and pension of all employees including civilians and armed forces, it will require Rs150 to Rs200 billion in the next budget. “The Pay and Pension Commission is working for bringing much-needed reforms into the pension sector and the donors are ready to provide seed money for kick-starting contributory pension,” said the official sources who felt the commission would not be able to table its finalized report till announcement of the next budget.