PML-N leader urges SC to outlaw Tax Amend Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was Monday requested to outlaw the impugned Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance NO.1 of 2020, recently promulgated by President Dr Arif Alvi.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz filed a petition with the court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution making the Federation of Pakistan through Ministry of Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Finance through its Secretary, Federal Board of Revenue through its Chairman and Cabinet Division Secretary Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Office, Islamabad as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to declare it as without jurisdiction, of no legal effect, against the Constitution and set it aside in the interest of justice and fair play.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi recently promulgated the Tax Laws Ordinance 2020 for the country’s construction industry wherein the government has introduced a number of tax amendments for local developers and builders.

According to it, the Income Tax Ordinance 2001’s Section 111 will no longer apply to amount invest by shareholders and partners in limited liability partnership with builders’/developer’s/association of persons if the capital is invested or the land is transferred before or on December 31. Similarly, the first purchaser of newly constructed buildings of a project shall be exempt from the provisions of Section 111 if the purchase is carried out on or before September 30, 2022. In his petition filed through advocate Zahid Sultan Khan Minhas, the PML-N leader further prayed the court that during the pendency of the instant constitution petition, the operation of the impugned Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance NO.1 of 2020 (herein after “the Ordinance No. 1 of 2020”) promulgated by the President of Pakistan on 19.04.2020 may kindly be suspended/stayed in the meantime.