Tue May 12, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
May 12, 2020

IHC seeks assistant on its jurisdiction in tribal areas

National

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought assistance regarding its jurisdiction in case seeking provision of internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas.

During hearing, IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this court had ordered PTA to provide Internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas, however, the apex court had set aside this order.

The chief justice asked the counsel of the petitioner to satisfy the bench keeping in view the Supreme Court's judgment on this matter.

The IHC chief justice noted that all districts of former Fata region had been attached with Khyber Pakhtunkwa. The Interior Ministry had adopted the stance that internet service provision was not a matter associated with the federation, rather it was being dealt by the provincial government.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded that restriction in district Bajur had been lifted.

