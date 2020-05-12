Corona continues to infect, kill more

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 32,044 on Monday after new infections were confirmed.

Of 32,044 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 12,017 cases, Punjab 11,568, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,875, Balochistan 2,061, Islamabad Capital Territory 679, Gilgit-Baltistan 457, and AJK 86.

Of 706 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 257, Sindh 200, Balochistan 27, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 211, and Islamabad Capital Territory 6. Meanwhile, the recovery ratio of Covid-19 patients stands at 37.37 percent in Punjab as 4,323 patients recovered out of 11,568 infected by the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of pandemic in the country.

The death of five more patients Monday raised the death toll to 197 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus raced to 11,568 with the addition of 475 new infections in the province.

Out of the total 197 fatalities in Punjab till date, as many as 69 occurred in Lahore, 36 in Multan, 34 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, four each in Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Layyah, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total 11,568 Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 8,788 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of the collective figure of citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 5,511 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicentre of coronavirus with 262 new cases, 69 deaths, 59 prisoners and 5,452 common citizens plus quarantined patients.

Besides, as many as 893 patients are diagnosed with Covid-19 in Multan, 685 in Gujranwala, 650 in Rawalpindi, 507 in Gujrat, 441 in Faisalabad, 421 in Sialkot, 294 in Sargodha, 269 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzaffargarh, 151 in Rahim Yar Khan, 136 in Jhelum, 120 in Bahawalpur, 112 in Hafizabad, 125 in Lodhran, 104 in Vehari, 93 in Bhakkar, 85 in Kasur, 74 in Sheikhupura, 74 in Mandi Bahauddin, 70 in Narowal, 67 in Khushab, 59 in Jhang, 55 in Attock, 50 in Nankana Sahib, 47 in Bahawalnagar, 46 in Layyah, 40 in Chiniot, 37 in Pakpattan, 32 each in Okara and Sahiwal, 31 in Mianwali, 22 in Toba Tek Singh, 18 in Khanewal and 10 in Chakwal.

According to focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 130,546 tests have been performed resulting in detection of 11,568 as Covid-19 positive. As many as 4,323 patients have recovered and returned home. Out of the 1,252 healthcare providers tested for coronavirus, as many as 184 have been diagnosed positive.