CPPA top boss tested positive

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) was closed down after its CEO Abid Lodhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Lodhi’s self-isolation has also prompted the Power Division top bosses to go into isolation, as they had interacted with him frequently.

Additional Secretary Waseem Akhter, Joint Secretary Zafar Abbas and Joint Secretary (F) Eshaq Zargham Khan had had frequent official meetings with Mr Lodhi with regard to various issues in the power sector.

They went for tests on Monday and their results are awaited.

Secretary Power M Irfan Ali, when contacted, confirmed that the CPPA

building has been closed down and the ministry’s top officials had gone into isolation after they were tested. However, their results are yet to come.

Mr Irfan Ali said he would go for test today (Tuesday).

However, some officials of the Power Division said the subordinate staffs of the top tier officials who had gone into isolation, particularly the section officers and deputy secretaries, were also disturbed, as they were in contact with them for official engagements.

They said the Power Division might be closed down for two days for fumigation and spray to disinfect the second floor of Bock-A of the secretariat but a decision to this effect was yet to be taken.