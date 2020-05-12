Shahbaz claims serious harm by Daily Mail, court papers show

LONDON: Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has complained that “defamatory article” in the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online caused “serious harm” to his “personal and professional reputation” and he was left with no option but to seek justice from the court, according to the claim form submitted at the London High Court.

According to court papers obtained by The News and Geo, Shahbaz Sharif has paid £10,528 in court fee but he has not specified how much he’s seeking in legal damages and legal fee from the defendant Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Shahbaz Sharif’s claim against the ANL at the High Court of Justice now awaits listing for a trial and The News and Geo has obtained a copy of the particulars of claim, issued on Jan 29, which shows that Shahbaz Sharif is claiming damages, including aggravated damages, for libel in various parts of the article published on July 14, 2019 on pages 34 to 35 and 37 of the Mail on Sunday newspapers entitled ‘He’s the top Pakistani politician who has been feted in No 10, met three aid ministers and hosted Boris. Now, amid claims that tens of millions were embezzled and laundered in Britain, David Rose asks.. did the family of UK’s foreign aid poster boy steal taxpayers’ cash meant for earthquake victims?’.

Shahbaz Sharif’s lawyer has stated in the court papers that article by David Rose “conveyed the defamatory imputation that the claimant is guilty, or that there are very strong grounds to suspect that the claimant is guilty, of the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of pounds of public money while chief minister of the Punjab, all or most of the stolen money being British public money in the form of DFID aid to the province, and using Britain to launder the stolen money, thereby cruelly depriving vulnerable victims of poverty and natural disasters, including in particular the victims of the devastating 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, of the vital aid and healthcare that the DFID money was intended to provide.”

Shahbaz Sharif’s claim makes a tweet by Shahid Mursaleen, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri’s London-based aide, as well as PM Imran Khan’s aide Zulfi Bukhari’s tweet part of his claim to show he was defamed in the UK jurisdiction by British nationals.

Zulfi Bukari’s tweet, part of the claim, says, “Shameful to say the least, for years this #SharifMafia has stolen without a slightest hint of embrsmnt. Techniques & ntwrks they estd to launder money & evade tax while holding public offices are mind-boggling, yet they have audacity to ask ’mujey kyu nikala’? ”

Shahid Mursaleen’s tweet says, “A very detailed report of how #NawazSharif & #ShabazSharif used black money operators in Pak & UK to run a network of money laundering incl aid funded by @DFID_UK destined for the poor! True extent of Sharif family mafia is higher than Sicilian mafia.”