‘Commuting in London going to be different’

LONDON: London’s commute will be very different when people start to go back to work as demand on buses and the underground railway will be reduced by 85%, the city transport operator said, a British wire service reported on Monday.
“The national requirement to maintain 2m social distancing wherever possible means that TfL (Transport for London) will only be able to carry around 13-15 per cent of the normal number of passengers on the Tube and bus networks even when 100% of services are operating once again over time,” Transport for London said. “Challenge is far greater than the 2012 Olympic Games, with the need to reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and Tube by over 85 per cent,” it said.