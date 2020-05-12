close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
May 12, 2020

‘Commuting in London going to be different’

Top Story

NR
News Report
May 12, 2020

LONDON: London’s commute will be very different when people start to go back to work as demand on buses and the underground railway will be reduced by 85%, the city transport operator said, a British wire service reported on Monday.

“The national requirement to maintain 2m social distancing wherever possible means that TfL (Transport for London) will only be able to carry around 13-15 per cent of the normal number of passengers on the Tube and bus networks even when 100% of services are operating once again over time,” Transport for London said. “Challenge is far greater than the 2012 Olympic Games, with the need to reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and Tube by over 85 per cent,” it said.

Latest News

More From Top Story