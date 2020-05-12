Special fund for lawyers: Court can’t interfere in bar matters

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed a petitioner’s lawyer to approach bar associations in a case seeking provision of special funds for lawyers in wake of coronavirus spread, as the IHC could not interfere in the matters pertaining to bar associations.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into a petition moved by a lawyer Malik Abdul Rehman seeking setting up special funds for the lawyers. The petitioner prayed that the court should order the federal government to take special measures for supporting lawyer community during lockdown.

The chief justice remarked that it was a collective issue and only bar association could deal it. The court couldn't entertain this application individually as the bars had their own respects. After this, the petitioner withdrew his application.